Country Artist Brett Eldredge To Perform at Park Theater at Monte Carlo
Brett Eldredge, CMA's New Artist of the Year in 2014, will be the first country entertainer to hit the stage in Las Vegas' newest entertainment venue Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino Friday, April 28. Popular singer-songwriter Tyler Farr is scheduled to kick off the evening's festivities at 8 p.m. Tickets ranging in price from $59.50 to $99.50 go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets can be purchased online at ParkTheaterLV.com or Ticketmaster.com .
