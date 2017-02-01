Comfort Brand Implements Smoke-Free Hotel Policy in New Year
Ongoing guest enhancements by Choice Hotels International to transform the Comfort brand have been hitting properties across the continent. Initially encouraged by guests, one upgrade, just a portion of the brand's commitment to a cleaner and healthier stay, has finally made its way into the guestroom, moving away from a stench of the past: Comfort Inn has joined Comfort Suites in offering 100% smoke-free rooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC