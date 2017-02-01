Comfort Brand Implements Smoke-Free H...

Comfort Brand Implements Smoke-Free Hotel Policy in New Year

Read more: Hotel Business

Ongoing guest enhancements by Choice Hotels International to transform the Comfort brand have been hitting properties across the continent. Initially encouraged by guests, one upgrade, just a portion of the brand's commitment to a cleaner and healthier stay, has finally made its way into the guestroom, moving away from a stench of the past: Comfort Inn has joined Comfort Suites in offering 100% smoke-free rooms.

