Comfort Brand Implements Smoke-Free Hotel Policy in New Year

Ongoing guest enhancements by Choice Hotels International to transform the Comfort brand have been hitting properties across the continent. Initially encouraged by guests, one upgrade, just a portion of the brand's commitment to a cleaner and healthier stay, has finally made its way into the guestroom, moving away from a stench of the past: Comfort Inn has joined Comfort Suites in offering 100% smoke-free rooms.

