China becomes largest source of outbound hotel investment in 2016.

A combination of lower confidence around income growth and geopolitical events caused hotel investors to adopt a more conservative strategy in their investment decisions in 2016. Global hotel transaction volumes in 2016 returned to levels similar to 2014 at US$60.1 billion, a 35% drop from the stellar levels experienced in 2015.

