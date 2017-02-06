Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown Hotel Announced for Mid 2018
Hilton , Greystar Real Estate Partners, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company and Whitman Peterson announced last week development plans for Canopy by Hilton Atlanta Midtown. The projec has broken ground and is scheduled to open in summer 2018.
