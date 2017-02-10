Bruce Curry has been appointed Director of Sales and Marketing at...

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Broadwater Park Denham, Buckinghamshire, UB9 5HR United Kingdom Phone: +44 871 942 Fax: +44 871 942 9101 Visit Website Curry rejoined the IHG family as the director of sales and marketing for the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown property, where he will leverage his diverse experience across veteran hotel brands including Conrad, Sheraton, Regent, Fairmont and Four Seasons after beginning his hospitality career at what is now the InterContinental Hong Kong hotel. Most recently, Bruce served as the director of sales & marketing at the Crowne Plaza Seattle hotel where he received the Partner in Excellence award from IHG global sales.

