Broker tips: Lloyds Bank, IMI, Fever-Tree, InterContinental Hotels

Lloyds Banking Group's capital and dividend strength is a "key attraction" for investors, said broker RBC Capital Markets after the bank brightened the sector with full year pre-tax profits of A 4bn. Lloyds declared a 1.7p a share final dividend with a 0.5p a share payout special equivalent to an annual yield for the year at 4.6%, in line with consensus, RBC said in a note.

