Brand Profile: Edition Hotels
Over the next three years, Marriott International 's Edition Hotels is poised to open 12 new hotel projects spread across four major global hospitality regions, representing a bountiful and prolific expansion for Edition Hotels . Once completed, these 12 projects will bring 3,006 new Edition Hotels rooms to the global hospitality industry.
