Borgata Casino and New Jersey reach t...

Borgata Casino and New Jersey reach tax appeal settlement

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Jeff Chiesa, former USA senator and New Jersey attorney general, announced that this payment was less than half the amount the city owed the casino from a series of successful tax appeals between 2009 and 2015 filed by the operator. "The settlement took both sides working closely together to find common ground", Jeffrey Chiesa, the former USA senator and state attorney general whom Christie tapped to oversee the takeover, said in a statement Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb 7 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC