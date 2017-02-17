Jeff Chiesa, former USA senator and New Jersey attorney general, announced that this payment was less than half the amount the city owed the casino from a series of successful tax appeals between 2009 and 2015 filed by the operator. "The settlement took both sides working closely together to find common ground", Jeffrey Chiesa, the former USA senator and state attorney general whom Christie tapped to oversee the takeover, said in a statement Wednesday night.

