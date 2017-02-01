Australia's Creative Capital to Welco...

Australia's Creative Capital to Welcome W Melbourne in 2020

Developed in partnership with Daisho Development Melbourne Pty Ltd and Cbus Property, W Melbourne will be located in the heart of the city's trendy shopping and entertainment district, at 447 Collins Street. Part of the $1 billion AUD mixed-use luxury development Collins Arch., W Melbourne will fuse the brand's signature Whatever/Whenever service and innovative programming with Melbourne's hip and historic setting.

