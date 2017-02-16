Atlantic Hotels Group

Atlantic Hotels Group

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Atlantic Hotels Group, Civitas Capital Group and Starwood Hotels Celebrate Soft Opening of Dual-Branded Aloft and Element Dallas Love Field Marriott International, Inc.A together with Atlantic Hotels Group and Civitas Capital Group today announced the opening of a 224-room dual-branded Aloft and Element hotel development in the fast- growing Love Field district in Dallas, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb 7 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC