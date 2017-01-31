Wynn Palace Starting to Pay Off for Wynn Resorts, Limited
In the fourth quarter, the $4.4 billion Wynn Palace completed its first full quarter of operations and nearly became the company's highest-revenue resort. It'll take some time for investors to get a full picture of what Wynn's future looks like, particularly in Macau, but so far, so good.
