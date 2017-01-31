Waterline Resort tops off 3rd story

The large motel project underway on the canalfront in downtown Holmes Beach should finish in May. According to Marriott.com, the Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club, 5325 Marina Drive, will feature 37 two-bedroom suites, each with a gourmet kitchen, large living area and balcony. The resort, which is advertised on the Marriott website as a part of the Autograph Collection, was previously scheduled to open in March.

