W Hotels Worldwide to 'Make an Entran...

W Hotels Worldwide to 'Make an Entrance' into Hungary With W Budapest

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Slated to Open in 2020, W Budapest Will Reimagine the Iconic Drechsler Palace, Bringing Visionary Design, Playful Luxury and Whatever/Whenever Service to Hungary's Cosmopolitan Capital ), today announced an agreement with QPR Properties Kft, part of Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd., to debut the iconic W Hotels brand in Hungary with the opening of W Budapest . Ideally located on Andrassy Avenue the hotel will be situated on the city's most luxurious shopping street located directly across from the State Opera House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,040,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC