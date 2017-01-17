W Hotels Worldwide to 'Make an Entrance' into Hungary With W Budapest
Slated to Open in 2020, W Budapest Will Reimagine the Iconic Drechsler Palace, Bringing Visionary Design, Playful Luxury and Whatever/Whenever Service to Hungary's Cosmopolitan Capital ), today announced an agreement with QPR Properties Kft, part of Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd., to debut the iconic W Hotels brand in Hungary with the opening of W Budapest . Ideally located on Andrassy Avenue the hotel will be situated on the city's most luxurious shopping street located directly across from the State Opera House.
