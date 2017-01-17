Vesta Hospitality Acquires Embassy Su...

Vesta Hospitality Acquires Embassy Suites In Brunswick, Georgia

Vesta Hospitality announced today that it has acquired the Embassy Suites hotel located in Brunswick, Georgia. Rick Takach, Chairman and CEO of Vesta, made the announcement.

