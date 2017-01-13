US$50-million investment

2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Ground was yesterday broken for a US$50-million complex in Kingston that will house a full-scale BMW/MINI international showroom and service centre, as well as a 220-room Marriott AC brand hotel. The project, which will provide 600 jobs in the construction phase and approximately 300 permanent positions, is being undertaken through a partnership between Sandals Resorts International; ATL Automotive, the official importer of BMW and MINI in the Caribbean; and Marriott International, the largest hotel chain in the world with just over 6,000 properties.

