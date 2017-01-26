US$3-b investment to create over 25,0...

US$3-b investment to create over 25,000 new jobs, says EGC

4 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Economic Growth Council member Adam Stewart says Jamaica stands to benefit from over US$3 billion in investment projects up to 2019, which will create over 25,000 new jobs, with another 100,000 people to benefit indirectly. Stewart noted that the projects, which are either underway or slated to come on stream, span several sectors including mining, tourism, shipping, and business process outsourcing .

