TripAdvisor Holdout Hilton Joins Its Instant Booking Program

Guests who want to stay at the Hilton Hotel in McLean, Virginia, where 'Connie,' a robot concierge is in play, will soon be able to book a room there on TripAdvisor. Hilton's decision to enroll in TripAdvisor Instant Booking while the chain is dedicating huge resources into convincing consumers to book direct on Hilton sites is an admission that it needs third-party distributors.

