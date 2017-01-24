Travel Megatrends 2017: Distribution ...

Travel Megatrends 2017: Distribution Wars Have Moved Beyond Black and White

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Skift

Hotel chains have been successful in driving more direct traffic and taking brand share away from the online travel agencies, but 2017 will say a lot about whether their strategies are sustainable. Will lower rates for loyalty program members impact profits? And how can the chains compete long-term with on.line travel agencies when the latter have much deeper marketing pockets? This month we released our annual travel industry trends forecast, Skift Megatrends 2017 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC