The Loews Don CeSar Hotel sold to Host Hotels & Resorts

The Loews Don CeSar Hotel was purchased by Host Hotels & Resorts and will be managed by Davidson Hotels & Resorts, according to a Loews spokeswoman. Prudential Insurance has been the majority owner of the historic 277-room hotel on St. Pete Beach for more than 12 years, and Loews Hotels managed the property and owned a 20 percent stake.

