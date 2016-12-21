Tech trends that will shape Mideast travel and tourism in 2017
Virtual reality travel has already been popularised by Marriott International with its Travel Brilliantly campaign, which focused heavily on promoting destinations first. Innovations in travel technology will continue to transform the tourism industry, with cloud passports, personalised travel, virtual reality and apps predicted to re-shape consumer habits and marketing strategies over the short to mid-term, according to a report by Colliers International.
