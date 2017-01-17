Sorenson on Starwood Integration: Off to a Great Start
Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson discusses the hotel industry, tax reform under the incoming Trump administration, Brexit and Starwood integration. He speaks with Erik Schatzker from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on "Bloomberg Markets."
