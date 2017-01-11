RockStar Hotels Ramping Up Industry Presence

An emerging entry to the industry, RockStar Hotels, is ramping up its online platform, which showcases a collection of boutique hotels in seven countries. The platform is the brainchild of President/CEO Robert Santucci, a veteran of such brands as Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Inc. According to the company, travelers can find and book smaller properties at www.rockstar-hotels.com that are "authentic to their locales and promise unforgettable experiences."

