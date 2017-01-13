Ring in the Year of the Rooster with Dances, Culinary Specialties and ...
MGM Resorts International is celebrating Lunar New Year 2017, the Year of the Rooster, with a line-up of festive entertainment, vibrant displays and authentic cuisine. According to Chinese culture, the rooster occupies the 10th position in the Chinese Zodiac and is the sign of dawn and awakening and represents a blend of righteousness and justice.
