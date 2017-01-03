Resorts already eye summer with job fairs
It may be windy and rainy this week, but some of the biggest Strip resorts are preparing for summer with hiring events to staff their pools and dayclubs. MGM Resorts International is looking to hire more than 1,000 seasonal employees specifically to work poolside.
