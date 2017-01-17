Renaissance Hotels Arrives in Lagos

18 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Renaissance Hotels, the brand known around the world for helping business travellers discover unexpected experiences, has announced the opening of its first hotel in Sub-Saharan Africa - the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel. Located in Nigeria's commercial centre and city known for its music, fashion, cuisine, art and nightlife, the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja offers world-class amenities, modern aesthetic, sophisticated service and unique programming that reflect the brand's signature approach to feed the curiosity, fuel the imagination and excite the senses of its guests.

Chicago, IL

