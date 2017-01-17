Renaissance Hotels Arrives in Lagos

Renaissance Hotels, the brand known around the world for helping business travellers discover unexpected experiences, has announced the opening of its first hotel in Sub-Saharan Africa - the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja Hotel. Located in Nigeria's commercial centre and city known for its music, fashion, cuisine, art and nightlife, the Renaissance Lagos Ikeja offers world-class amenities, modern aesthetic, sophisticated service and unique programming that reflect the brand's signature approach to feed the curiosity, fuel the imagination and excite the senses of its guests.

