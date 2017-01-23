Renaissance Hotels Arrives in Lagos, Nigeria
Located a short distance from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, the hotel has 155 guestrooms including 17 contemporary loft suites. Designed with African touches and natural light, the rooms provide expansive seating areas with large LED TVs.
