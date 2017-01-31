Pound Devaluation Boosts Tourism and Hotel Business from North America To U.K.
A study by STR and Tourism Economics indicates that the United Kingdom's tourism and hospitality sectors have benefited from an increase in arrivals from North America, brought on by the devaluation of the British pound following the June EU Referendum.
