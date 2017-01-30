PointBreaks: Award Stays at 131 IHG hotels for 5,000 Points a Night
IHG Rewards Club, the loyalty program of the InterContinental Hotels Group , today released its latest list of PointBreaks hotels that will be available for booking for just 5,000 IHG Rewards points per night. Beginning on January 30, IHG Rewards members can book award nights for 5,000 points at 131 participating hotels, for stays through April 30, 2017.
