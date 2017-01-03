Pacifica Capital to Open Marriott's First Moxy Hotel in Japan

The property, to be known as "Moxy Tokyo Kinshicho Hotel", is a short walk from Kinshicho, one of Tokyo's busiest train stations and near some of the capital's major tourist attractions such as Asakusa and Tokyo Sky Tree. It is also within a block of an expressway onramp making the property convenient to Haneda and Narita airports as well as Tokyo Disneyland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.