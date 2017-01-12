Nor1 Opens Las Vegas Office, Brings Pavan Kapur Onboard to Lead Global Gaming
Mr. Kapur will be responsible for the leadership of the Global Gaming team and driving sales of the Nor1 Merchandising Platform throughout the Global Gaming Industry. Mr. Kapur will oversee the opening of a Nor1 office in Las Vegas to address the strong demand for the Nor1 Merchandising Platform.
