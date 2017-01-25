Newsmax TV Explores the Life of Isadore Sharp, Founder of the Luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Chain
The Four Seasons is the first name that comes to mind when one thinks of the world's most luxurious and well-known accommodations - and now Newsmax TV presents a fascinating look at the man who created the extraordinary global brand that today consists of more than 100 hotels. "The Four Seasons of Isadore Sharp" will air on Saturday, Jan. 28th, at 1:30 p.m./ET, only on Newsmax TV, your No.
