News from around the Asia Pacific region, January 11.

Hotel industry and travel news from around the Asia Pacific region: R & F Properties invests US$3B to build botels in Cambodia, Chengdu Marriott Hotel Financial Centre opens, Andaz debuts in India and more... Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of the first 'Andaz' branded hotel in India with the Andaz Delhi, located in the Aerocity hospitality district close to Indira Gandhi International Airport. The hotel will initially offer 401 rooms and suites, with 129 serviced apartments scheduled to follow later this year.

