News from around the Asia Pacific reg...

News from around the Asia Pacific region, January 11.

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: 4 Hoteliers

Hotel industry and travel news from around the Asia Pacific region: R & F Properties invests US$3B to build botels in Cambodia, Chengdu Marriott Hotel Financial Centre opens, Andaz debuts in India and more... Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of the first 'Andaz' branded hotel in India with the Andaz Delhi, located in the Aerocity hospitality district close to Indira Gandhi International Airport. The hotel will initially offer 401 rooms and suites, with 129 serviced apartments scheduled to follow later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,518

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC