New Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel opens ...

New Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel opens in Sidney

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Advocate

Last month, Choice Hotels International, Inc. , one of the world's largest hotel companies, and Love's Hospitality, LLC, part of the Love's Family of Companies including Love's Travel Stops, announced the opening of the new Comfort Inn & Suites Sidney. The hotel is conveniently located at 825 Hoffies Drive, Sidney, Neb., at Exit 59 off I-80 and in close proximity to Cabela's corporate office and flagship store, the Pony Express Monument, Western Nebraska Community College and the Hillside Golf Course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
News GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16) Apr '16 Shirvell s Shrivel 4
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,801,696

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC