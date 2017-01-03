New Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel opens in Sidney

Last month, Choice Hotels International, Inc. , one of the world's largest hotel companies, and Love's Hospitality, LLC, part of the Love's Family of Companies including Love's Travel Stops, announced the opening of the new Comfort Inn & Suites Sidney. The hotel is conveniently located at 825 Hoffies Drive, Sidney, Neb., at Exit 59 off I-80 and in close proximity to Cabela's corporate office and flagship store, the Pony Express Monument, Western Nebraska Community College and the Hillside Golf Course.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.