New Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel opens in Sidney
Last month, Choice Hotels International, Inc. , one of the world's largest hotel companies, and Love's Hospitality, LLC, part of the Love's Family of Companies including Love's Travel Stops, announced the opening of the new Comfort Inn & Suites Sidney. The hotel is conveniently located at 825 Hoffies Drive, Sidney, Neb., at Exit 59 off I-80 and in close proximity to Cabela's corporate office and flagship store, the Pony Express Monument, Western Nebraska Community College and the Hillside Golf Course.
