Maryland's tailor-made deal for Marriott

1 hr ago

The $62 million incentive package Gov. Larry Hogan and Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett promised Marriott for building a new headquarters in Bethesda was tailor-made for the firm, down to the definition of who counts as an employee. The mix of forgivable loans, tax credits and grants from the city and state was announced in October, more than a year after the global hotel giant jolted state officials when CEO Arne Sorenson told The Washington Post in 2015 the company wanted to relocate.

