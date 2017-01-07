Maryland's tailor-made deal for Marriott
The $62 million incentive package Gov. Larry Hogan and Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett promised Marriott for building a new headquarters in Bethesda was tailor-made for the firm, down to the definition of who counts as an employee. The mix of forgivable loans, tax credits and grants from the city and state was announced in October, more than a year after the global hotel giant jolted state officials when CEO Arne Sorenson told The Washington Post in 2015 the company wanted to relocate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC