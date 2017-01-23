Marriott Sees Record Growth Due to Industry Boom
Riding on the boom in the lodging industry, Marriott Int'l saw record growth in the amount of rooms it opened in 2016. Marriott opened 55,000 rooms this past year, excluding the 381,000 gained through its September $13 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide , the Bethesda, Md.-based company said in a statement on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC