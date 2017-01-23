Marriott Sees Record Growth Due to Industry Boom

Riding on the boom in the lodging industry, Marriott Int'l saw record growth in the amount of rooms it opened in 2016. Marriott opened 55,000 rooms this past year, excluding the 381,000 gained through its September $13 billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide , the Bethesda, Md.-based company said in a statement on Monday.

