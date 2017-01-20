Marriott, near to reaping $62 million in subsidies, chooses Bethesda site for HQ
Marriott International is still pressing to secure up to $62 million in state and county incentives for a new headquarters, and now the firm knows where it would like to spend it. The $33.1 billion company announced Friday that it had signed a letter of intent to lease space in a planned development by Boston Properties and Bernstein Cos.
