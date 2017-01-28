Marriott is considering hotels with c...

Marriott is considering hotels with common rooms and electronic booze dispensers

Read more: Los Angeles Times

Visitors to a hotel conference in downtown Los Angeles got to witness firsthand how a major hotel company comes up with new concepts for hotel rooms and lobbies. Marriott International took over a city street next to Staples Center this week to display its testing ground for new products under a row of tents.

