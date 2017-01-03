Marriott International Expands Presen...

Marriott International Expands Presence in Algeria with Opening of Sheraton Annaba

The company already operates six hotels in Algeria including Constantine Marriott Hotel, Renaissance Tlemcen Hotel, Sheraton Club des Pins, Sheraton Oran, Le Meridien Oran and Four Points by Sheraton Oran amounting to 1580 rooms. With another six hotels under development the company is set to double its footprint in the country.

