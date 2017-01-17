Marriott International Caps 2016 With...

Marriott International Caps 2016 With Historic Global Expansion

Marriott opened a record 55,000 rooms in 2016, excluding the 381,000 rooms gained with the Starwood acquisition. The combined company signed 880 new hotel deals, representing nearly 136,000 rooms, under long-term management and franchise agreements, and opened over 400 hotels with more than 68,000 rooms around the world.

