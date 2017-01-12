Marriott International brings luxury ...

Marriott International brings luxury Autograph Collection to Dominica

17 hrs ago

ROSEAU, Dominica -- Silver Beach Resort and Spa, one of the approved citizenship by investment real estate developments in Dominica is now part of the world's largest hotel chain - Marriott International. The five-star luxury resort, which will debut on Dominica's picturesque northwest coast, at Picard Beach, has been incorporated into Marriott's Autograph Collection a luxury sub-brand of unique hotels unlike any other in the world.

Chicago, IL

