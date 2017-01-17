Marriott CEO Doesn't See Powerful Evi...

Marriott CEO Doesn't See Powerful Evidence of a Trump Effect on Business Travel

Read more: Skift

Judging by Sorenson's open letter to President-Elect Trump in November, it does seem the Marriott CEO is open to working with the new administration, but he's also very concerned about Trump's more xenophobic policies and the harm they could do to the travel industry overall. Last November's post-election boost in business travel numbers isn't convincing enough for Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson to believe in a so-called "Trump Bump."

