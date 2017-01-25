Marcus Hotels & Resorts Names Three New Sales Personnel at the Omaha...
Megan Gilligan has been named director of sales and marketing and Laurie Nielsen-Singer and Kristy Phalen have been named sales account executives. The Omaha Marriott Downtown is scheduled to open in summer 2017.
