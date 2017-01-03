Little Singapore On The Potomac? Why An Upside Surprise Might Be Coming For MGM National Harbor
MGM's recently opened National Harbor casino could generate EBITDA of $300 million-$400 million, compared to analyst estimates of less than $200 million. Analyst estimates may be low because they are benchmarked against regional U.S. casinos, rather than major urban destination casinos globally that more closely resemble MGM National Harbor.
