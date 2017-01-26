Launching the Next Generation of Scientists and Mathematicians

MPS Foundation and community leaders work to raise $155,000 to send thousands of students to view the new film, Hidden Figures, at Marcus Theatres . Together with Beta Alpha Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Marcus Theatres , and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Schools is sending 10,000 students and Club members to view the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures.

