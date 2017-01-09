JQH Named Recipient of Marriott International's Spirit to Serve Award

John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts today announced that the company was recently honored with Marriott International, Inc.'s 2016 Spirit to Serve Award during the MINA and Full Service Owners Conference. The world's largest hotel company recognized JQH's serving in the community, which aligns with Marriott's initiatives of: employee volunteerism, in-kind and cash donations, non-profit organizations supported, and community activities and partnerships.

