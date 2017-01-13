Is MGM Resorts Stock Headed Higher in...

Is MGM Resorts Stock Headed Higher in 2017?

22 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

MGM Resorts stock climbed 27% for the year, and some investors have made predictions that 2017 could be even stronger for the company's earnings. Even though some cyclical trends are starting to move in a more favorable direction, the owner of the MGM Grand and Mirage casinos in Las Vegas still has to overcome intense competition to make the most of its opportunities.

