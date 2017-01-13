Is MGM Resorts Stock Headed Higher in 2017?
MGM Resorts stock climbed 27% for the year, and some investors have made predictions that 2017 could be even stronger for the company's earnings. Even though some cyclical trends are starting to move in a more favorable direction, the owner of the MGM Grand and Mirage casinos in Las Vegas still has to overcome intense competition to make the most of its opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC