Intrawest Resorts Announces Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date
The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, February 2, 2017. Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Company's investor relations website at ir.intrawest.com.
