InterContinentalA Hotels & Resorts unveils first European campaign in new global marketing approach

In a new integrated campaign, providing tailored content to consumers, InterContinental HotelsA & Resorts has launched a new digital hub bringing to life real stories from remarkable characters around the world. Stories of the InterContinental Life marks a significant shift in approach for the world's largest luxury hotel brand whose "intercontinental life" is conveyed through evocative stories provoking intrigue around some of its iconic European properties.

