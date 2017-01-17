InterContinentalA Hotels & Resorts unveils first European campaign in new global marketing approach

InterContinentalA Hotels & Resorts un...

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts unveils first European campaign in new global marketing approach

In a new integrated campaign, providing tailored content to consumers, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has launched a new digital hub bringing to life real stories from remarkable characters around the world. Stories of the InterContinental Life marks a significant shift in approach for the world's largest luxury hotel brand whose "intercontinental life" is conveyed through evocative stories provoking intrigue around some of its iconic European properties.

Chicago, IL

