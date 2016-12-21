InterContinental Hotels rallies on Ba...

InterContinental Hotels rallies on Barclays upgrade

Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to 'overweight' from 'equalweight' and upped the price target to 4,000p from 3,060p, saying the full-year results in February should be a positive catalyst. "We also consider IHG to be the best play in the sector on a potential rebound in US growth as well as potential tax cuts," the bank said.

