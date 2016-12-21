InterContinental Hotels rallies on Barclays upgrade

Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to 'overweight' from 'equalweight' and upped the price target to 4,000p from 3,060p, saying the full-year results in February should be a positive catalyst. "We also consider IHG to be the best play in the sector on a potential rebound in US growth as well as potential tax cuts," the bank said.

