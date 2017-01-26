InterContinental Hotels group appoints Sudeep Jain as Vice President, ...
New Delhi [India], Jan 27 : InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's leading hotel companies, has appointed Sudeep Jain as Vice President, Development, South West Asia. His immediate remit will be to further strengthen IHG's presence in the region encompassing India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%...
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar...
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
|GE, Starwood warn North Carolina governor (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC